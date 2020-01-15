CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $60.27, but opened at $62.66. CyrusOne shares last traded at $61.75, with a volume of 34,422 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $6,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at $11,212,517. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $1,692,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,583 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,648.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,539 shares of company stock worth $9,667,068 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CONE shares. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.77.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.25.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,216,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,029,000 after acquiring an additional 482,530 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 20.6% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,063,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,840 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 617.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,051,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,297,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,305,000 after acquiring an additional 99,515 shares during the last quarter.

About CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.