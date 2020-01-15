Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Shares Down 8.4% on Insider Selling

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) dropped 8.4% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.75, approximately 969,952 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,204,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Specifically, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,000 shares of company stock worth $316,600. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $186.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 187.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 91,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 77.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the second quarter worth $238,000. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYME)

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.