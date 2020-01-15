Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Stock Price Up 9.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA)’s stock price rose 9.1% during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from to . Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Chiasma traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.17, approximately 659,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 512,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

CHMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 61,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $336,875.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,875.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chiasma by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Chiasma by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chiasma by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chiasma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Chiasma by 461.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 12,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $199.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chiasma Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chiasma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

