Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Price Up 1.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) shares traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $110.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Teladoc Health traded as high as $98.98 and last traded at $97.00, 1,385,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 76% from the average session volume of 785,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.97.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 50,955 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,821,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,311 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.09.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

