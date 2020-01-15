TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$7.00 to C$4.00. The company traded as low as C$2.92 and last traded at C$2.92, with a volume of 118071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.02.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TMR. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$9.50 to C$7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.59. The firm has a market cap of $355.91 million and a P/E ratio of 115.20.

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$73.30 million. Analysts anticipate that TMAC Resources Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMAC Resources Company Profile (TSE:TMR)

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

