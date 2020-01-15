Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $51.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Hologic traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $53.96, with a volume of 1026074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.91.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HOLX. TheStreet lowered shares of Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

Get Hologic alerts:

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $845,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $220,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,225.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,829 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,970 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hologic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,197,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,026,308,000 after buying an additional 116,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,609,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $893,630,000 after buying an additional 95,737 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Hologic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,825,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $799,048,000 after buying an additional 300,090 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 72,308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,730,000 after buying an additional 5,297,332 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,521,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,053,000 after buying an additional 223,217 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average is $49.76.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.54 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.