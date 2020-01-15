BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $565.00 to $580.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. BlackRock traded as high as $525.00 and last traded at $519.02, with a volume of 140693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $523.11.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BlackRock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.28.
In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $500.74 and a 200 day moving average of $464.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.02%.
BlackRock Company Profile (NYSE:BLK)
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
