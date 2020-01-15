BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $565.00 to $580.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. BlackRock traded as high as $525.00 and last traded at $519.02, with a volume of 140693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $523.11.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BlackRock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.28.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 20,980.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $420,451,000 after buying an additional 891,658 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in BlackRock by 665.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,780,000 after buying an additional 177,099 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BlackRock by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,641,000 after buying an additional 112,605 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,234,000 after buying an additional 100,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,586,748,000 after buying an additional 89,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $500.74 and a 200 day moving average of $464.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

