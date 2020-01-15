Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$67.00 to C$69.00. The stock traded as high as C$71.93 and last traded at C$71.10, with a volume of 6218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$71.28.

TIH has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$75.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.01, for a total transaction of C$42,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$483,069. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.10, for a total value of C$364,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$145,107. Insiders sold a total of 6,143 shares of company stock valued at $430,772 over the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$69.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.88.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$975.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$959.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Toromont Industries Ltd will post 3.9300003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.42%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

