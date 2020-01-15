Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $385.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Adobe traded as high as $347.22 and last traded at $346.25, with a volume of 302373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $345.63.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Griffin Securities upped their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.96.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.70, for a total value of $4,004,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,745,016. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 147,304 shares of the software company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $164.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

