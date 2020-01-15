Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $225.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Global Payments traded as high as $194.27 and last traded at $192.55, with a volume of 5236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $193.30.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GPN. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Global Payments from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.55.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total value of $1,332,394.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 560 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,077 shares of company stock worth $1,544,237 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Global Payments by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 407.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Global Payments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Global Payments by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.26 and a 200 day moving average of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 15.03%.

About Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

