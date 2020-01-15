Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Short Interest Update

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the December 15th total of 7,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $58,095.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 22,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $1,307,763.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,344,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,970 shares of company stock worth $10,399,043 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lumentum by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 18,566 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Lumentum by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Lumentum by 466.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $79.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $84.49.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.16 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LITE. BidaskClub lowered Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Lumentum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Lumentum from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.65.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

