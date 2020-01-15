Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the December 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. Personalis has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $31.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Personalis from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Personalis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 3,269.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

