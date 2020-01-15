Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Short Interest Update

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $355,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.77. Blucora has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $37.17.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.58 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Blucora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research set a $36.00 price target on Blucora and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

