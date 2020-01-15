Short Interest in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Rises By 22.8%

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $559.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

In related news, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $152,716.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,559.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 204,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $4,904,381.85. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,815,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,129,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,368,000 after buying an additional 1,470,095 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 5,247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,160,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,769,000 after buying an additional 1,138,800 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,303,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,449,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. G.Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded nVent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

