Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the December 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 374,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gates Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 544,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 30,661 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 78,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 22,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,611 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GTES opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $17.60.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $746.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.15 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

