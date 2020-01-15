Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) Short Interest Up 21.5% in December

Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 53,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

QES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quintana Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quintana Energy Services from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quintana Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.05.

Shares of QES opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Quintana Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.90 million. Quintana Energy Services had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Quintana Energy Services will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 14,400 shares of Quintana Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 429.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 43,503 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Quintana Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Quintana Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 231.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Quintana Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

