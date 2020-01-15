Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Short Interest Update

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 858,700 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the December 15th total of 695,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

IBP opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.41. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $396.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vikas Verma sold 10,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 20,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,416,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,559.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,600 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 26.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at about $3,681,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at about $5,753,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

