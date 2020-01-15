Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Short Interest Up 22.9% in December

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,110,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the December 15th total of 26,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $4.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush set a $3.50 target price on shares of Groupon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.28.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Groupon by 1,594.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,637 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 17,537 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. Groupon has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $3.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The coupon company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $495.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Groupon will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

