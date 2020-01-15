HSBC Increases Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Price Target to GBX 660

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) had its price target increased by HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 660 ($8.68) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Robert Walters in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Robert Walters stock opened at GBX 590 ($7.76) on Monday. Robert Walters has a 52 week low of GBX 428.20 ($5.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 676 ($8.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.63 million and a P/E ratio of 12.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 553.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 535.55.

About Robert Walters

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy solutions worldwide. The company offers permanent, temporary, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

HSBC Increases Robert Walters Price Target to GBX 660
HSBC Increases Robert Walters Price Target to GBX 660
Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Melrose Industries Price Target to GBX 250
Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Melrose Industries Price Target to GBX 250
SThree Given New GBX 425 Price Target at HSBC
SThree Given New GBX 425 Price Target at HSBC
HSBC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Relx
HSBC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Relx
DCC’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC
DCC’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC
Londonmetric Property’s “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt
Londonmetric Property’s “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report