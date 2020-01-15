HSBC Increases Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Price Target to GBX 660

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) had its price target increased by HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 660 ($8.68) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Robert Walters in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Robert Walters stock opened at GBX 590 ($7.76) on Monday. Robert Walters has a 52 week low of GBX 428.20 ($5.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 676 ($8.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.63 million and a P/E ratio of 12.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 553.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 535.55.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy solutions worldwide. The company offers permanent, temporary, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

