Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Price Target to GBX 250

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRO. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.03) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.75) price objective (up previously from GBX 250 ($3.29)) on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Melrose Industries to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 265 ($3.49) in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Melrose Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 254.50 ($3.35).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Melrose Industries stock opened at GBX 237.90 ($3.13) on Monday. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of GBX 154.20 ($2.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 235.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 204.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.