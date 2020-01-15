SThree (LON:STHR) Given New GBX 425 Price Target at HSBC

SThree (LON:STHR) had its target price hoisted by analysts at HSBC from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 425 ($5.59) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SThree in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SThree in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SThree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 401 ($5.27).

Get SThree alerts:

LON STHR opened at GBX 341 ($4.49) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.55 million and a P/E ratio of 12.05. SThree has a 1-year low of GBX 249 ($3.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 346.10 ($4.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 341.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 297.03.

In related news, insider Mark Dorman bought 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 282 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of £11,703 ($15,394.63).

About SThree

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.