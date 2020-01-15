HSBC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Relx (LON:REL)

Relx (LON:REL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HSBC in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on REL. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,178 ($28.65) to GBX 2,378 ($31.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,930 ($25.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,090 ($27.49) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,905.30 ($25.06).

Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 1,974.50 ($25.97) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 1,597 ($21.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,027 ($26.66). The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,882.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,892.52.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

