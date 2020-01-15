DCC’s (DCC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

DCC (LON:DCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 8,350 ($109.84) price target on the stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 7,108 ($93.50) price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 8,120 ($106.81) to GBX 8,320 ($109.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,068.80 ($106.14).

Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 6,576 ($86.50) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,511.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,814.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86. DCC has a twelve month low of GBX 6,110 ($80.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,558.30 ($112.58).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

