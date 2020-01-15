Londonmetric Property’s (LMP) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.03) price target on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 223 ($2.93).

Shares of LON:LMP opened at GBX 225.40 ($2.97) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 54.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 231.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 219.37. Londonmetric Property has a 52 week low of GBX 174.10 ($2.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 245.40 ($3.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.14.

In other Londonmetric Property news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.10), for a total value of £944,000 ($1,241,778.48).

Londonmetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

