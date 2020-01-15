AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.35) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,300 ($96.03) to GBX 8,200 ($107.87) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,400 ($110.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,842.33 ($103.16).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 7,691 ($101.17) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,534.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,150.55. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

