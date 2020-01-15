Informa (LON:INF) PT Lowered to GBX 950

Informa (LON:INF) had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 905 ($11.90) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Informa from GBX 855 ($11.25) to GBX 869 ($11.43) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Informa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 896.40 ($11.79).

Shares of INF opened at GBX 839.60 ($11.04) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 824.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 824.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84. Informa has a 52-week low of GBX 610 ($8.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85).

In other news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total transaction of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

