PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Given New GBX 420 Price Target at Liberum Capital

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 420 ($5.52) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt increased their price target on PureTech Health from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

PRTC stock opened at GBX 272 ($3.58) on Monday. PureTech Health has a 1-year low of GBX 155.50 ($2.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 335 ($4.41). The firm has a market cap of $776.21 million and a P/E ratio of -97.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 283.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 266.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.14.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

