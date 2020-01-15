St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 940 ($12.37). Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered St. James’s Place to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,160.10 ($15.26).

LON STJ opened at GBX 1,112 ($14.63) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 39.86. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 897.80 ($11.81) and a one year high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,136.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,045.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc.

