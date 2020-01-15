Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) PT Raised to GBX 860

Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 860 ($11.31) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Friday, January 10th.

LON:OXB opened at GBX 695 ($9.14) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $534.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 644.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 619.44. Oxford BioMedica has a 1-year low of GBX 461.50 ($6.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 793 ($10.43).

In other news, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo bought 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 644 ($8.47) per share, with a total value of £2,672.60 ($3,515.65).

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

