Base Resources (LON:BSE) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Base Resources (LON:BSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 24.42 ($0.32).

Shares of Base Resources stock opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.16) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.45 million and a P/E ratio of 3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.77. Base Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 10.12 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 16.50 ($0.22).

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

