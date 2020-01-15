Diploma (LON:DPLM) PT Raised to GBX 1,775 at HSBC

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at HSBC from GBX 1,605 ($21.11) to GBX 1,775 ($23.35) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DPLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diploma to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,760 ($23.15) to GBX 1,730 ($22.76) in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diploma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diploma to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Diploma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,568.57 ($20.63).

Shares of LON:DPLM opened at GBX 1,901 ($25.01) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,968.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,679.09. Diploma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,185 ($15.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,095.42 ($27.56). The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 64.30 ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 63.40 ($0.83) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Diploma will post 6496.9998453 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

