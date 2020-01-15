Diploma (LON:DPLM) PT Raised to GBX 1,775 at HSBC

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at HSBC from GBX 1,605 ($21.11) to GBX 1,775 ($23.35) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.63% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DPLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diploma to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,760 ($23.15) to GBX 1,730 ($22.76) in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diploma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diploma to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Diploma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,568.57 ($20.63).
Shares of LON:DPLM opened at GBX 1,901 ($25.01) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,968.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,679.09. Diploma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,185 ($15.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,095.42 ($27.56). The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75.
About Diploma
Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.
Read More: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.