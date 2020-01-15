Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Earns “Equal weight” Rating from Barclays

Kingspan Group (LON:KGP)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of KGP opened at GBX 5,420 ($71.30) on Monday. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of GBX 54.60 ($0.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,595 ($73.60). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,843.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,461.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion and a PE ratio of 2,770.96.
About Kingspan Group
