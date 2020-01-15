Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Earns “Equal weight” Rating from Barclays

Kingspan Group (LON:KGP)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of KGP opened at GBX 5,420 ($71.30) on Monday. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of GBX 54.60 ($0.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,595 ($73.60). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,843.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,461.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion and a PE ratio of 2,770.96.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

