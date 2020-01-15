Assura (LON:AGR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Assura (LON:AGR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 81 ($1.07) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Assura in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.82) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Assura presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 72.33 ($0.95).

Shares of LON:AGR opened at GBX 76.70 ($1.01) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 22.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 71.28. Assura has a 1 year low of GBX 53 ($0.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 80.20 ($1.05).

In other news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03), for a total transaction of £222,300 ($292,423.05).

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

