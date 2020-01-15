Superdry (LON:SDRY) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Superdry (LON:SDRY) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 500 ($6.58) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 490 ($6.45). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their price target on Superdry from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 575.56 ($7.57).

Get Superdry alerts:

Superdry stock opened at GBX 417.60 ($5.49) on Monday. Superdry has a 12 month low of GBX 371.32 ($4.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 575.50 ($7.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 493.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 443.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.37 million and a PE ratio of -2.73.

In other Superdry news, insider Helen A. Weir acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.58) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,886.08). Insiders have bought 5,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,016 in the last 90 days.

About Superdry

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.