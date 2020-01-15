Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR’s Q4 2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SVCBY)

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR in a report released on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $518.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.41 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SVCBY. ValuEngine raised shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of SVCBY opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.81.

About SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

