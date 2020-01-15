Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CME Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CME. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.36.

Shares of CME opened at $203.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CME Group has a 52-week low of $161.05 and a 52-week high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in CME Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 105,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in CME Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in CME Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total value of $59,706.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,609 shares of company stock worth $8,216,221 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

