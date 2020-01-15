AT&T Inc. to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of AT&T in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AT&T’s FY2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

T has been the topic of a number of other reports. Standpoint Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $38.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average of $36.73. The company has a market cap of $278.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,879,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AT&T by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,052,000 after buying an additional 5,931,167 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1,723.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,169,000 after buying an additional 43,525,113 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,630,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,962,000 after buying an additional 708,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,575,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,304,000 after buying an additional 83,167 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.09%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

