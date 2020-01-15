Analysts Issue Forecasts for EPAM Systems Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of EPAM Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.25.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.82 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 11.38%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $213.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $227.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $130.10 and a one year high of $229.93.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 7,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $1,573,848.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,522.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.35, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,261.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,942 shares of company stock worth $12,260,151. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 68.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,337,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,650,000 after acquiring an additional 950,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,692,000 after acquiring an additional 560,378 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at $83,602,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 419.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 523,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,027,000 after purchasing an additional 422,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at about $46,147,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

