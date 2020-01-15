American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Campus Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 12th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.32). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $211.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ACC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $42.13 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 9,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $489,987.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,818.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 40.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

