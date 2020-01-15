Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $650.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.49 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TXRH. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Maxim Group cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

TXRH opened at $56.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 724.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,229,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,309,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

