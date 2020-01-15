Analysts Offer Predictions for Rogers Communications Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:RCI)

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

RCI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.52.

Shares of RCI opened at $49.75 on Monday. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $55.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average is $49.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 23.4% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.2% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.5% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.378 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

