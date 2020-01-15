Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Carlyle Group LP’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of CG opened at $31.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average is $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.74. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 597.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

