First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a report issued on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

NYSE:AG opened at $10.83 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.54 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 48.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. First Majestic Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 17.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth about $127,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?

Earnings History and Estimates for First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

