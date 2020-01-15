Apache Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NYSE:APA)

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for Apache in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Apache’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Apache had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on APA. Argus lowered Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.07.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $33.59 on Monday. Apache has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Apache by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Apache during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apache by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Apache by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Apache news, insider Wheals Rob bought 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Apache’s payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

