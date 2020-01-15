Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on APTO. ValuEngine raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

APTO opened at $5.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $421.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.83.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 8.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 92,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 228,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $255,000. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

