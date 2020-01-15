Analysts Set Expectations for Bank of America Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) – DA Davidson issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.80 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

NYSE BAC opened at $35.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 35.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,688,816 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1,905.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,060,331 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 36,402,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,666,000 after purchasing an additional 573,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,383,000 after purchasing an additional 627,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.