Analysts Set Expectations for Bank of America Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) – DA Davidson issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.80 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.
NYSE BAC opened at $35.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 35.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,688,816 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1,905.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,060,331 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 36,402,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,666,000 after purchasing an additional 573,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,383,000 after purchasing an additional 627,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
