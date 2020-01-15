Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Citigroup Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Citigroup in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.44 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.24.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $81.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average of $71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $173.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

