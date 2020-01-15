FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Danaher in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $4.66 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

DHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

Shares of DHR opened at $161.39 on Monday. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $104.04 and a fifty-two week high of $161.99. The company has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 10,853.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,262,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,897,635,000 after acquiring an additional 686,421 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,020,000 after acquiring an additional 365,772 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,518,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,895,000 after acquiring an additional 363,465 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 561,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,093,000 after acquiring an additional 360,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

