Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $6.19 Per Share

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $6.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.13. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $91.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 81.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

