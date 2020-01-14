Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Short Interest Update

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,700 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 164,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $321,000.00. 17.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $380.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.02. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BWB. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

